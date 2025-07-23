Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Portable Seat (ACC-400)


PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable and comfortable seat that would be easy to transport," said an inventor, from Evans, Ga., "so I invented the IN LINE SEAT, TAKE A LOAD OFF!. My design ensures you always have a seat when needed, especially when waiting in a long line."

The invention provides an effective way to ensure a chair is available when waiting in line. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand or sit on the ground. As a result, it reduces physical strain. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the elderly, parents with young children, for sporting events, and domestic/foreign individuals with various physical disabilities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ACC-400, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

