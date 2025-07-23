The Colonnade And Grandview Terrace Become First In AZ To Achieve Dementia Capable Care Workforce Leader Designation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Dementia Capable Care Workforce Leader recognition is offered by the Crisis Prevention Institute to organizations who are committed to creating a dementia capable workforce, using Dementia Capable Care training. To be eligible, provider organizations must ensure that at least 75% of their direct care staff and care managers are trained in one or more of the approved Dementia Capable Care programs.

"Sun Health is willing to go the extra mile to deliver the best possible care because they truly care about people living with dementia," explains Kim Warchol, President and Founder of Dementia Care Specialists at CPI. "Sun Health is focused on more than just getting the job done-they have a genuine passion for their mission, and it shows. We'd like to thank these leaders for championing quality dementia care by investing in Dementia Capable Care training for their teams. Congratulations on your achievement, and thank you for your dedication to advancing person-centered, dignified dementia care."

"At Sun Health, we envision a world where people live longer, healthier, and more purposeful lives and we are committed to providing the highest level of care so that our residents can thrive," said Kim Thompson, Chief Experience Office, Sun Health. "The DCC Workforce Leader designation aligns perfectly with our philosophy and vision and we are excited for both our residents and our care partners to reap the benefits of such a great program."

The Colonnade (Surprise, AZ) and Grandview Terrace (Sun City West, AZ) at Sun Health , are life plan communities that offer older adults a refined, maintenance-free lifestyle distinguished by premium amenities, curated social programming, and exceptional dining experiences. These communities are thoughtfully designed to promote independence and personal fulfillment while also providing long-term peace of mind through access to a full continuum of care. This includes assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services, all available within a single, supportive campus environment.

About Sun Health

Founded in 1966, Sun Health – comprised of Sun Health Foundation, Sun Health Wellness, and Sun Health Communities – is a nonprofit organization empowering people to live longer, healthier, and more purposeful lives. Sun Health Foundation has invested in the infrastructure, programs, skilled professionals, and innovations to champion superior healthcare and wellbeing programs for Phoenix and the West Valley. Sun Health Wellness provides evidence-based programs and services that tackle some of the most common health challenges affecting our communities. Sun Health Senior Living includes four Life Care communities – Grandview Terrace in Sun City West, La Loma Village in Litchfield Park, The Colonnade in Surprise, and Freedom Plaza in Peoria – as well as Sun Health at Home, the first "Life Care at Home" program offered in the Southwestern United States. To learn more, visit: .

About Crisis Prevention Institute and Dementia Care Specialists

CPI is the worldwide leader in evidence-based de-escalation and crisis prevention training. For over 45 years, CPI has helped health care, education, and human services professionals create safe, respectful, and person-centered care environments. CPI's Dementia Care Specialists team offers training and consulting to help organizations become dementia-capable, enhancing outcomes and supporting individuals with dementia, their families, and caregivers. To learn more, visit: .

