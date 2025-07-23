EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE ON GAZA CRISIS, Doctors Call On Trump To End The Starvation And Killing Fields In Gaza

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Doctors Against Genocide call on Trump to demand shutdown of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution deathtraps

- Dr. Nidal JboorWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder, Doctors Against Genocide , 313-354-1400; Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle, co-founder, Doctors Against Genocide, 617-818-5239; ...Who: Medical professionals with Doctors Against Genocide; Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI); former diplomats, veterans and more.Where: House Triangle, The US Capitol.When: Thursday, July 24, 10am.Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals representing the global coalition of healthcare workers, Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and other allies, will hold an emergency press conference at the House Triangle on Capitol Hill at 10am on Thursday, July 24. The speakers will call on US President Donald Trump to end the starvation and slaughter in Gaza.They will also demand the removal of the US-Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has turned the distribution of aid into target practice for the Israeli military.After the press conference, members of DAG will protest in front of the Egyptian Embassy at 11am, the Israeli Embassy at 12pm, and in Lafayette Park in front of the White House from 12pm-2pm. DAG speakers will be available for additional interviews at each of these locations.“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is not aid, it's a U.S.-funded slaughterhouse,” said Dr. Nidal Jboor, a DAG co-founder and Michigan-based internal medicine specialist.“Hundreds of thousands in Gaza face death from forced starvation within hours or days on our watch. President Trump can end this with one phone call, just as President Reagan did.”Israel's intense bombardment of Beirut, Lebanon in August 1982 ceased 20 minutes after Reagan placed a call to then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, urging him to halt the attacks.“The US can and must shut down these killing zones, flood Gaza with real aid, and stop the genocide now,” Jboor said.Doctors Against Genocide will call on the White House to end the starvation, replace the US-Israeli GHF with neutral aid distribution organizations, and block Israeli plans to drive the surviving Palestinian population into concentration camps. As many as 3,000 trucks laden with life-saving aid are stranded at the border, blocked by Israel from entering Gaza.“Palestinians in Gaza including our own medical colleagues are collapsing from extreme hunger and catastrophic war injuries,” said Dr. Karemeh Kuemmerle, a DAG co-founder and pediatric neurologist in Boston.“More than one thousand civilians have been killed while trying to access food since late May,” Kuemmerle said.“Without immediate access to food, medicine, and rehabilitation, lives will continue to be lost. This genocide is reaching unimaginable and unprecedented levels of cruelty and depravity. We are living in an age of no humanity.”Doctors Against Genocide has seen members of their own profession abducted, imprisoned, tortured and assassinated. They hear daily from fellow doctors in Gaza who are now fighting starvation themselves, even passing out on the floors of their hospitals but who are still trying to help their patients.“Our doctors in Gaza are calling to us, 'the world must move today before it is too late,'' Jboor said.“It's time for President Trump to fulfill his mandate as the 'peace president' and end the Gaza genocide now.”###

