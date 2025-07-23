Consulting Industry Almanac 2025: Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies
Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consulting Industry Almanac 2025: Consulting Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Consulting Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis In-depth industry overview Technology trends analysis Forecasts Spending, investment, and consumption discussions In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving? How is the industry being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies? What is the size of the market now and in the future? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis-everything you need to know about the Consulting Industry.
The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry
- Consulting in Emerging Nations/The Offshoring of Consulting Projects Management Consulting and Consulting to Major Corporations Consulting to Governments/U.S. Federal and State Consulting Contracts Federal Government Consulting Contracts Are Massive in IT, Defense & Facilities IT Consulting/Software Consulting/ Computer Operations Consulting Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services Consulting Firms Accept Assignments with Contingency Fees Consulting Firms Acquire Digital Advertising Agencies, Extending Their Marketing Services Accounting Firms Taking Large Market Share of Consulting Contracts Many Industry Sectors Seek Consulting and Outsourcing Income, Competing with Pure Consultancies Major Corporations and Organizations Develop Internal Consultants and Seek Outside Clients Corporate Clients Want Solid Returns on IT Investments Consultancies Position Themselves to Serve Global Markets and Multinational Corporations Offshoring to India Drives Changes in Global Consulting BPO and KPO: White-Collar and Professional Tasks such as Law and Accounting Are Offshored/Call Centers Become More Sophisticated GenAI Agents & Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Are Replacing Human Workers Consulting and Accounting Firms Rapidly Adopt Generative AI New MBAs Desire Consulting and Accounting Jobs
The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Consulting Industry Statistics
- Consulting Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview Consulting Industry Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022 Management Consulting Companies: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.:2018-2022 Consulting Industry Employment, U.S.: 2019-April 2025
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry Introduction to the Consulting Industry Consulting in Emerging Nations/The Offshoring of Consulting Projects Management Consulting and Consulting to Major Corporations Consulting to Governments/U.S. Federal and State Consulting Contracts Federal Government Consulting Contracts Are Massive in IT, Defense & Facilities IT Consulting/Software Consulting/ Computer Operations Consulting Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services Consulting Firms Accept Assignments with Contingency Fees Consulting Firms Acquire Digital Advertising Agencies, Extending Their Marketing Services Accounting Firms Taking Large Market Share of Consulting Contracts Many Industry Sectors Seek Consulting and Outsourcing Income, Competing with Pure Consultancies Major Corporations and Organizations Develop Internal Consultants and Seek Outside Clients Corporate Clients Want Solid Returns on IT Investments Consultancies Position Themselves to Serve Global Markets and Multinational Corporations Offshoring to India Drives Changes in Global Consulting BPO and KPO: White-Collar and Professional Tasks such as Law and Accounting Are Offshored/Call Centers Become More Sophisticated GenAI Agents & Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Are Replacing Human Workers Consulting and Accounting Firms Rapidly Adopt Generative AI New MBAs Desire Consulting and Accounting Jobs
Chapter 2: Consulting Industry Statistics
- Consulting Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview Consulting Industry Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022 Management Consulting Companies: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.:2018-2022 Consulting Industry Employment, U.S.: 2019-April 2025
Chapter 3: Important Consulting Industry Contacts
- (Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites)
Chapter 4: THE CONSULTING 250:
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
Alphabetical Index
- Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country Individual Data Profiles on Each of THE CONSULTING 250
Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations A Short Consulting Industry Glossary
For more information about this book visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment