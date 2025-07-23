Consulting Industry Almanac 2025: Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Consulting Industry market research report featuring forecasts, technology trends, business analysis, and more. Gain insights into industry statistics, major trends, and financial summaries of leading firms, helping shape strategies for business and product development.

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consulting Industry Almanac 2025: Consulting Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Consulting Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis-everything you need to know about the Consulting Industry.

The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry



Consulting in Emerging Nations/The Offshoring of Consulting Projects

Management Consulting and Consulting to Major Corporations

Consulting to Governments/U.S. Federal and State Consulting Contracts

Federal Government Consulting Contracts Are Massive in IT, Defense & Facilities

IT Consulting/Software Consulting/ Computer Operations Consulting

Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services

Consulting Firms Accept Assignments with Contingency Fees

Consulting Firms Acquire Digital Advertising Agencies, Extending Their Marketing Services

Accounting Firms Taking Large Market Share of Consulting Contracts

Many Industry Sectors Seek Consulting and Outsourcing Income, Competing with Pure Consultancies

Major Corporations and Organizations Develop Internal Consultants and Seek Outside Clients

Corporate Clients Want Solid Returns on IT Investments

Consultancies Position Themselves to Serve Global Markets and Multinational Corporations

Offshoring to India Drives Changes in Global Consulting

BPO and KPO: White-Collar and Professional Tasks such as Law and Accounting Are Offshored/Call Centers Become More Sophisticated

GenAI Agents & Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Are Replacing Human Workers

Consulting and Accounting Firms Rapidly Adopt Generative AI New MBAs Desire Consulting and Accounting Jobs

The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Consulting Industry Statistics



Consulting Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Consulting Industry Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Management Consulting Companies: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.:2018-2022 Consulting Industry Employment, U.S.: 2019-April 2025

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 3: Important Consulting Industry Contacts

(Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites)

Chapter 4: THE CONSULTING 250:



Who They Are and How They Were Chosen Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index



Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country Individual Data Profiles on Each of THE CONSULTING 250

Additional Indexes



Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations A Short Consulting Industry Glossary

