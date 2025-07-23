Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Changes In The Supervisory Board Of Admirals Group AS


2025-07-23 09:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mr Juri Kartakov has stepped down from his position on the Supervisory Board as of 22 July 2025. Admirals sincerely thanks Mr Kartakov for his dedicated service and valuable contributions throughout his tenure. His insight and commitment have played a meaningful role in the Admirals' governance and strategic development.

As of 23 July 2025, the Supervisory Board will continue its duties with the following members: Mr Anatolie Mihalcenco, Mr Dmitri Lauš, and Ms Olga Senjuškina.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
...
+372 6309 300



MENAFN23072025004107003653ID1109837427

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search