Changes In The Supervisory Board Of Admirals Group AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mr Juri Kartakov has stepped down from his position on the Supervisory Board as of 22 July 2025. Admirals sincerely thanks Mr Kartakov for his dedicated service and valuable contributions throughout his tenure. His insight and commitment have played a meaningful role in the Admirals' governance and strategic development.

As of 23 July 2025, the Supervisory Board will continue its duties with the following members: Mr Anatolie Mihalcenco, Mr Dmitri Lauš, and Ms Olga Senjuškina.



Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

...

+372 6309 300





