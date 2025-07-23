New York Welcomes Ebike Manufacturer Ebliss Global To Utica

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New York State and the City of Utica have partnered with eBliss Global to announce plans to establish a new eBike manufacturing facility in the United States.

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eBliss Global , a world-leading e-mobility solutions provider, today joined New York State and the City of Utica to announce the company's plans to establish a new eBike manufacturing facility in Utica, New York. The new facility will focus on producing state-of-the-art electric bicycles designed to meet the growing demand for clean, efficient, and affordable transportation alternatives. Additionally, the facility will create numerous manufacturing jobs, strengthen the local supply chain, and reinforce Utica's role as a hub for sustainable industry.“This announcement signals the resurgence of American manufacturing, while adding a new business development flavor to our robust local industrial family,” said Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime.“While many strategic locations had potential, including its home state of Texas, eBliss selected Utica based on clear collaborative strength with municipal and state leadership, recognizing our local workforce as an asset ready to tap.”The project reflects strong collaboration between local and state partners, underscoring a shared commitment to revitalizing Utica's manufacturing base and advancing sustainable industry across New York State. In recent years, the popularity of e-bikes has grown immensely overseas. This latest move marks a significant effort to popularize the cost-effective and environmentally conscious mode of transportation in the United States. eBliss Global worked together with the City and Empire State Development – New York's chief economic development agency – when considering expanding into Utica.“This endeavour has been years in the making,” said Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss Global.“This factory represents a significant and crucial step in our mission to build e-bikes in the USA. Utica, Oneida County, and Upstate New York have historically been known as a hub of blue-collar industry, and we're thrilled to be part of its next chapter and to build the green transportation revolution right here in Upstate New York.”Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Through strategic public-private partnerships with companies like eBliss, New York State is creating jobs and generating sustainable economic growth in communities all throughout the state. This project and its new manufacturing jobs will further accelerate the economic momentum in Downtown Utica and the Mohawk Valley as a result of the state's strategic investments in new industries and community revitalization."“This partnership marks a positive step forward for Oneida County and the regional manufacturing community,” added Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr.“We're pleased to contribute to the continued growth of American manufacturing and to support clean, innovative initiatives here in our region.”The Utica facility will support the assembly and distribution of U.S.-made e-bikes, with a capacity of over 100,000 unities annually. The company has committed to creating at least 40 direct jobs in assembly, quality control, logistics, and technician-level support. eBliss Global will be producing innovative e-bikes under its own portfolio of private label brands and has already attracted interest from other companies looking to relocate manufacturing operations to the United States, signaling strong momentum toward reshoring clean mobility production.

