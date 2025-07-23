Financial Women's Association Hosts 2025 Annual Meeting Celebrating Leadership, Scholar Milestones, And Forward Momentum

Albana Theka, FWA President 2025-2027

New leadership, bold vision: FWA's 2025 Annual Meeting highlights momentum, innovation, and a future led by women in finance.

- Albana Theka, President, Financial Women's AssociationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Financial Women's Association (FWA) recently hosted its 2025 Annual Meeting of Members at SMBC. The evening was a celebration leadership, community, and the ongoing advancement of women in finance and featured the ceremonial passing of the gavel from outgoing President Annette Stewart to incoming President Albana Theka. FWA members, partners, and supporters came together to reflect on recent achievements, welcome new leadership, and renew their commitment to the organization's mission.Outgoing President Annette Stewart reflected on a dynamic two-year term defined by progress and new opportunities.“These past two years have been extraordinary, from international business conferences in Greece and France to conversations on the capital markets, AI, blockchain, and the future of finance,” said Annette Stewart, FWA President.“Together, we elevate the voices of women, spotlight leaders, empower the next generation through mentorship and scholarships, and strengthen our position as a force in the industry.” Stewart also reflected“One memory that will stay with me forever is ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ alongside our leadership, partners, FWA Scholars, with my daughter Paige by my side.” Under Stewart's leadership, the FWA expanded programming and hosted industry-shaping events on markets, emerging technologies, and regulatory trends.President Albana Theka, who assumed office on July 1, outlined her vision for the FWA, one rooted in transformation, connection and mutual support.“My mentor Annette, and all of the FWA presidents before her, have created a legacy of courageous leadership and deep connection,” said Albana Theka.“As we build on this great work, I look forward to bringing new energy to the FWA, expanding our programming, deepening our impact, and creating additional pathways for women to lead. The challenges ahead are real, and so is our power to drive meaningful change.”The Annual Meeting also included:- Recognition of outgoing board members and volunteers for their service- A warm welcome to new and returning members- Highlights of signature programs, including the FWA Annual Summit, Holiday Benefit, Awards Ceremony, the upcoming 2026 International Business Conference in the United Arab Emirates.- Announcement of election results for key FWA leadership rolesFWA Executive Director and COO, Alissa Desmarais added,“The Annual Members Meeting is a powerful reminder of the FWA's enduring strengths in providing skill development, mentorship and building a professional network. We are a community built on connection, leadership, and the belief that advancing women can transform the industry and the world. If you're passionate about engaging with the most pressing topics in finance, whether that's advancing women's leadership, navigating change, or shaping the future, we invite you to join us.”Read more about the FWA's Annual Meeting and celebration.About the Financial Women's Association (FWA)Founded in 1956 by eight pioneering women on Wall Street, the FWA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the leadership and success of women in the financial industry. With more than 800 members men and women, the FWA delivers impactful programming through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and global engagement.Become part of the leading association for women in the financial industry, 69 years and counting.

