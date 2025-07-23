Fiber Cement Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 4.28% To Reach US$17.807 Billion By 2030

The fiber cement market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from US$14.437 billion in 2025 to US$17.807 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fiber cement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.807 billion by 2030.The global fiber cement market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for sustainable building materials continues to rise. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional building materials and the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.Fiber cement, also known as cementitious siding, is a composite material made of cement, sand, and cellulose fibers . It is widely used in the construction industry for its durability, fire resistance, and low maintenance. With the growing concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable development, the demand for fiber cement has been on the rise. This trend is expected to continue as governments around the world implement stricter regulations for the use of environmentally-friendly building materials.One of the key drivers of the fiber cement market is the increasing construction activities in emerging economies. The rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like China, India, and Brazil have led to a surge in construction projects, creating a high demand for building materials. Additionally, the growing trend of green buildings and the rising popularity of fiber cement as a green alternative to traditional materials are also contributing to the market growth.Despite the positive outlook, the fiber cement market still faces challenges such as the high cost of production and the availability of cheaper alternatives. However, with the increasing focus on sustainable development and the growing demand for eco-friendly building materials, the market is expected to overcome these challenges and continue its upward trajectory.In conclusion, the fiber cement market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable building materials and the rise in construction activities. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of fiber cement, making it a viable option for the construction industry.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fiber cement market that have been covered are James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group, Nichiha Corporation, Siam Cement Public Limited Company, Everest Industries Limited, Swisspearl Group, Shera, among others.The market analytics report segments the fiber cement market as follows:By Product Type.Fiber Cement Siding.Fiber Cement Boards.Fiber Cement Roofing.Fiber Cement Panels.OthersBy Installation Type.Residential Construction.Commercial Construction.Industrial ConstructionBy end-use sector.Residential.Commercial.IndustrialBy regions:.North America.South America.Europe.Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:.James Hardie Industries PLC.Etex Group.Nichiha Corporation.Siam Cement Public Limited Company.Everest Industries Limited.Swisspearl Group.Shera.Ramco Industries.Elementia Materiales.S.A.BReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Fiber Film Market:.Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market:.Fiber-To-The-Home Market:.Fiber Optic Components Market:.Fiber Optics Sensor Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.