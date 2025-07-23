Neeru Bajwa Reveals Why She Gave Her Nod To 'Son Of Sardaar 2'
The actress features in a cameo appearance reportedly as the wife of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the film, and shared that she said yes to the project without any hesitation and purely out of her love for the land of Punjab.
Talking about the same, she said in a statement,“I'm thrilled to be a part of Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, both talented filmmakers I've had the privilege to work with in some of my biggest Punjabi blockbusters. When I got to know they had a cameo in the film, I said yes without hesitation to support my fellow Punjabis who are making their mark with national audiences with this film”.
She further mentioned,“I did this special cameo purely for my love for them and my respect for Ajay Devgn ji in bringing an entertaining punjabi style comedy and full of life, masti to Indian audiences worldwide! As someone who's championed and been a part of Punjabi cinema since the start of my career, this is such a joy to see Punjabi talent and content entertain national audiences all over the world”, she added.
As a proud Punjabi herself, Neeru has consistently demonstrated her love and respect for her cultural roots through her work for the past 20 years and more and her involvement in Son of Sardaar 2 showcases her commitment to this. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and penned by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, is set to release on August 1, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment