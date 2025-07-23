Navya Haridas Who Contested Against Priyanka Gandhi Appointed Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha Chief
36-year-old Haridas, a software engineer by profession, quit her plush job and joined the BJP.
She contested the local body elections in 2015 to the Kozhikode Corporation from the Karaparambu division and won.
In 2020, she retained her seat from the same division.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, she unsuccessfully contested the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency and managed to get only 20.84 per cent votes.
However, her stock rose when she contested against Priyanka, and at the end, even though she lost by a mile, she managed to get 12 per cent of the votes.
Incidentally, in the 2024 general elections, when Rahul Gandhi retained his Wayanad seat, it was the then State BJP president K. Surendran who contested as the BJP candidate and managed to get 13 per cent votes.
So when Haridas contested against Priyanka, she managed to come very close to what Surendran managed to get.
Being an effective two-term local body member, this new elevation is seen as a gift for her hard work.
Incidentally, this new appointment comes at a time when the state BJP unit led by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had recently appointed a new state committee, which includes a mix of youth and experience.
During his most recent visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the state unit to target the local body elections to be held in December and asked the party leadership to ensure that they win two Corporations and 10 municipalities and also increase the BJP vote share to 25 per cent, up from the 16 to 17 per cent they have now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment