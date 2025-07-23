Zephyr Introduces Treviso: A Hidden Downdraft That Delivers Powerful Performance With Sleek, Minimalist Style

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Treviso features a 14-inch chimney rise for enhanced smoke and odor capture, powered by a 600 CFM blower that can be mounted in the front or rear of the unit. Its flexible design includes reversible blower housing and a 3-way ducting system that adapts easily to a wide range of kitchen layouts, from island installations to custom configurations. Compatible with multiple cooking surfaces, including cooktops, cooktop-and-oven combinations, range tops, and full ranges, Treviso integrates effortlessly into both traditional and modern kitchen designs. For homes where exterior ducting isn't available, such as high-rise condos, an optional recirculating kit filters and returns purified air back into the room, without compromising performance.

An optional ADA-compliant remote control can be mounted on the countertop, allowing users to raise or lower the chimney without reaching across hot surfaces, which enhances both safety and convenience. Treviso features a sleek stainless-steel finish, discreet mechanical slide controls, and a low profile that retracts fully into the countertop when not in use.

"Treviso combines thoughtful design, advanced engineering, and powerful performance in a streamlined package," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "We created it to offer flexibility and style, while keeping it at a price point that's more accessible than many options on the market. It's a solution that proves you don't have to sacrifice design or functionality to stay within budget."

Treviso is available in 30" and 36" widths, and is backed by the Zephyr 2-year parts, 1-year labor warranty. Optional accessories include a recirculating kit, ADA-compliant remote, range trim kits, and a make-up air kit.

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with PresrvTM - its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

