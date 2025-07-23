Natural Health Trends To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 30Th
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 30, 2025
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
| 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13754794
|Webcast:
|Replay:
|For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13754794.
About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .
CONTACT:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
...
