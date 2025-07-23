Metaverse For Automotive Market To Reach USD 29.29 Billion By 2032, Owing To Immersive Digital Transformation In Auto Industry Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 3.33 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 29.29 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 31.30% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Key Metaverse for Automotive Companies Profiled in the Report
- BMW Group Mercedes-Benz AG Toyota Motor Corporation Ford Motor Company General Motors (GM) Unity Technologies Nvidia Corporation Roblox Corporation Meta Platforms Inc. WayRay AG Microsoft Corporation StradVision Inc. Eccentric Inc. Holoride GmbH Varjo Technologies
Recent Developments:
- 2025: BMW announced the launch of a fully virtual-planned EV factory in Hungary, utilizing NVIDIA Omniverse for advanced digital twin technology to optimize factory layouts, robotics integration, and production logistics. 2024: Meta introduced the Quest 3 and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, merging AI, mixed reality, and spatial computing to deliver next-level immersive experiences across work, communication, and entertainment. 2024: BMW adopted 3D human simulation and VR solutions at its Regensburg plant, enabling virtual assembly workflow design and early workforce training for NEUE KLASSE production, years ahead of schedule.
Buy the In-depth Analysis Report on Metaverse for Automotive Market 2025-2032
Key Market Segments
By Component:
- Hardware Software Services
By Application:
- Virtual Showrooms and Dealerships Training and Education Design and Prototyping Customer Experience and Engagement Marketing and Advertising Others
By Technology:
- Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR) Mixed Reality (MR) Blockchain and NFTs
