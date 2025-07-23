Metaverse For Automotive Market To Reach USD 29.29 Billion By 2032, Owing To Immersive Digital Transformation In Auto Industry Research By SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse for Automotive Market Size Analysis

The SNS Insider report indicates the Metaverse for Automotive Market size was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 29.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.30% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The U.S. Metaverse for Automotive Market was valued at USD 0.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 30.98% during the forecast period. The growth is powered by higher adoption of immersive tech in design, marketing, and in-car experiences. Robust OEM-tech partnerships and consumer demand for virtual car retail and engagement will underpin future growth.





Segment Analysis

By Component: Hardware Dominates While Software Accelerates Growth

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 45% of revenue share, due to mass adoption of VR/AR headsets, sensors, haptic devices, and high-performance GPUs in automotive R&D and retail environments. Automakers are pouring money into immersive hardware to replicate driving scenarios better, optimize design ergonomics, and bolster showroom experiences.

The software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032. Growth is driven by demand for real-time 3D modeling, virtual collaboration platforms, and rendering engines that power immersive experiences for customers and employees. This is only intensified by the growing availability of cloud-based metaverse platforms, coupled with the advancement of AI-enabled avatars that enhance software adoption by enabling more engaging and interactive scenarios throughout the automotive value chain.

By Application: Virtual Showrooms Lead While Customer Engagement Skyrockets

Virtual showrooms and dealerships dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 31% revenue share, as automakers continued to focus on digital customer journeys and remote sales capabilities. Virtual environments are increasingly expected by consumers; they want to be able to compare models, fit custom features, and receive virtual assistance, mimicking the in-store experience but in real-time. It is not only a reservoir operational cost but also increases the comfort of the customer.

The customer experience and engagement segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. car manufacturers are integrating these metaverse features into the vehicle infotainment systems, enabling gamified, interactive, and personalized user experiences, such as virtual infotainment virtual copilots enabling AR navigation systems. Such innovations not only enhance driving pleasure but also help in creating a stronger emotional bond with the brand.

By Technology: VR Reigns Supreme While MR Grows Rapidly

Virtual Reality (VR) technology dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 36% of revenue share, due to its use for immersive experiences to validate car designs, offer virtual consumer test drives, and to simulate employee training programs. Virtual reality (VR) has also played a huge role in the precision applied in engineering and customer previews in a risk-free, virtual space, thereby shortening R&D timelines.

Mixed Reality (MR) is set to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its mixed nature between virtual and physical. This empowers upper use cases, including real-time diagnostics at the vehicle, guided maintenance with 3D overlays on vehicles, and introduction of design changes logically amongst teams that are geographically dispersed, which further contributes to higher productivity as well as wider operational efficiency improvement across automotive operations.

By Region: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America dominated the Metaverse for Automotive Market in 2024 and accounted for a 37% of revenue share, driven by the early adoption coupled with the strong R&D infrastructure, and presence of major OEMs, and tech giants like Meta, NVIDIA, and Microsoft in North America. A good regulatory environment also allows for innovation in digital mobility solutions in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032 Rapid digitization along with smartphone and VR penetration and soaring automobile sales, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Automakers in the region seem aggressively tying up with metaverse-related firms to increase customer reach, set up virtual showrooms, and automate production cycles.

