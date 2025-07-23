Trump Has Fired The Head Of The Library Of Congress, But The 225-Year-Old Institution Remains A 'Library For All' So Far

MENAFN - The Conversation) Carla Hayden, the 14th librarian of Congress, who has held the position since 2016, received an unexpected email on May 8, 2025.

“Carla, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” wrote Trent Morse , deputy director of presidential personnel at the White House .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later explained that Hayden, who was the first woman, Black person and professionally trained librarian to oversee the Library of Congress, had done“quite concerning things,” on the job, including“putting inappropriate books in the library for children.”

Democratic politicians sharply criticized Hayden's termination, saying the firing was unjust. It was actually about Trump punishing civil servants“who don't bend to his every will,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said .

An information science scholar, I have written extensively about the history of libraries and archives, including the Library of Congress. To fully understand the role Hayden played for the past nine years, I think it is important to understand what the Library of Congress does, and the overlooked and underappreciated role it has played in American life.

Carla Hayden, the recently fired librarian of Congress, attends an event in March 2025 in Washington. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The Library of Congress' work

The Library of Congress is an agency that was first established, by an act of Congress, in 1800. The act provided for“the purchase of such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress at the said city of Washington, and for fitting up a suitable apartment for containing them .” Its chief librarian is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate .

The library has six buildings in Washington that hold a print and online collection of nearly 26 million books, as well as more than 136 million other items, including manuscripts , maps , sheet music and prints and photographs .

It also houses historic documents, like Thomas Jefferson's rough draft of the Declaration of Independence and James Madison's notes on the 1787 Constitutional Convention .

The library is the property of the American people. Anyone over the age of 16 with a government-issued photo identification can enter its buildings and read or view its materials on-site. The Library of Congress was partially designed as a research institution to suit the needs of members of Congress, and only Congress members can borrow items from the library and take them home.

The Library of Congress has an annual budget of about US$900 million , with a staff of 3,263. In 2024, the library's staff helped acquire 1,437,832 million new items, issue nearly 69,000 library cards and answer more than 764,000 reference requests, among other tasks.

The library's deep roots

The library has evolved alongside the U.S. itself. Five years before the Constitutional Convention of 1787 , future president James Madison called for a library to provide materials to help inform Congress and its members. In 1800, President John Adams signed a bill that established the institution, which began with a $5,000 government appropriation, equivalent to more than $127,000 today.

The library's first collection included 152 works in 740 volumes imported from England. It occupied a space in a Washington Senate office that measured just 22 feet by 34 feet.

The British army torched the infant library and its collection that had grown to 3,000 books in 1814, during the War of 1812 . In response, former president Thomas Jefferson sold his personal collection of 6,479 books to the library, which he called“unquestionably the choicest collection of books in the U.S.”

Tragedy struck again in 1851, with a fire that incinerated two-thirds of the library's 55,000 volumes, including most of Jefferson's personal collection.

The organization rebounded in the next few years, as it purchased the 40,000-volume Smithsonian library in 1866, among other new acquisitions .

Ainsworth Spofford, the sixth librarian of Congress, boosted the library's national image in the late 1800s when he tried to centralize the country's patchwork copyright system .

Spofford also successfully lobbied Congress to pass the Copyright Act of 1870 , which stipulated that any party registering a work for copyright needed to deposit two copies of that work with the library.

A growing place in American life

As its collections burgeoned in both scale and scope in the latter part of the 19th century, the library assumed an increasingly visible role and became known by some as“the nation's library .” By 1900, it had nearly 1 million printed books and other materials.

The opening of a new library building in 1897, offering services to blind people with a designated reading room containing 500 raised character – or braille – books and music items, epitomized the library's new status.

President Theodore Roosevelt said in 1901 that the library was“the one national library of the United States” and that was“a unique opportunity to render to the libraries of this country – to American scholarship – service of the highest importance.”

The library's work, and global approach, continued to grow during the 20th century.

By the late 1900s, the library held materials in more than 450 languages .

It continued to add remarkable items to its collection, including a Gutenberg Bible , the first book printed in Europe from movable metal type, a kind of printing technology, in 1455.

Documenting the evolution of democracy, the library also assumed stewardship of 23 presidents' official papers , from George Washington to Calvin Coolidge, during this time frame.

A public service

While primarily designated a research institution for Congress, the library has also catered to a diverse range of patrons, including by mail and telephone.

As one Science Digest writer noted in 1960, reference staff members fielded questions ranging from“What was the color of a mastodon's eye?” to“How many words are there in the English language?” and“Could you suggest a name for twins?”

The library's register of copyrights received similarly diverse and even humorous inquiries. One older woman seeking to publish her poetry wrote in 1954 to request“a poetic license” to ensure her work conformed to the law.

In the late 20th century, the library focused on a new democratic national and international mission, as it embraced a new role. Daniel Boorstin, the librarian from 1975 to 1987, termed that role a“multimedia encyclopedia .”

A congressional resolution marking the Library of Congress's bicentennial in 2000 noted that it was“the largest and most inclusive library in human history ,” as it digitized its collections to extend its reach still further with the growth of the internet .

As the library marks its 225th year, it continues to represent, as David Mearns, chief of the library's manuscript division, said in 1947,“the American story .”

The Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress is seen on June 11, 2025, in Washington. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A library for all

Following Hayden's dismissal, Trump appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal lawyer, as acting librarian of Congress.

Hayden has contended that her dismissal, which occurred alongside other firings of top civil servants , including the national archivist , represents a broad threat to people's right to easily access free information.

“Democracies are not to be taken for granted ,” Hayden said in June. She explained in an interview with CBS that she never had a problem with a presidential administration and is not sure why she was dismissed.

“And the institutions that support democracy should not be taken for granted,” Hayden added.

In her final annual report as librarian, Hayden characterized the institution as“truly, a library for all .” So far, even without her leadership, it remains just that.