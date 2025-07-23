Laurentide Controls And Emerson Announce Support For The Vallée De La Transition Énergétique (VTE) Innovation Center Project In Bécancour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Quebec, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentide Controls, in partnership with Emerson, is proud to announce its support for the Vallée de la Transition Énergétique (VTE) Innovation Center project in Bécancour. This initiative marks a major milestone in accelerating the energy transition and advancing industrial innovation in Quebec.

A Strategic Hub to Catalyze Energy Innovation

The establishment of an innovation center in Bécancour aims to provide a continuum of services, cutting-edge infrastructure, and high-tech equipment to accelerate technological development and the scaling-up of industrial solutions related to critical and strategic materials, as well as the energy transition within the VTE.

Through this center, the VTE seeks to foster collaboration and the emergence of innovations among institutional, academic, and industrial partners. This flagship facility will support innovation, research, experimentation, and the growth of start-ups by offering access to:



Ready-to-use industrial space for scaling technologies

High-performance technological equipment

Specialized engineering and testing services Collaborative workspaces



A core objective is to ensure long-term access to these resources for industrial stakeholders, researchers, educators, and students in an environment conducive to the emergence of breakthrough ideas.

Strong Local Roots in Bécancour

The innovation center in Bécancour will focus on optimizing and scaling technologies related to the energy transition, including:



Processing of strategic minerals and materials

Production, storage, transport, and utilization of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen Valorization of industrial byproducts (such as CO2, industrial waste, and thermal emissions)



The center will also serve as a professional development hub focused on building skills in these areas. By bringing together shared infrastructure and high-level sector expertise under one roof, the project aims to reduce innovation costs and enhance operational efficiency for all users.

Industrial Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

“Among nearly a dozen industrial players, Laurentide Controls and Emerson are key partners who have expressed interest in actively using the innovation center in Bécancour. Their participation is vital to its success. At the VTE, we truly believe that accelerating the energy transition requires mobilizing expertise and resources in a spirit of collaboration and innovation. The VTE is fueled by the commitment of such partners, who play a critical role in the development and promotion of innovation,” said Alain Lemieux, President and CEO of the VTE.

Statements from Laurentide Controls Executives

Steve Dustin, President and CEO:

“Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our mission at Laurentide Controls. By supporting the VTE innovation center in Bécancour, we aim to actively contribute to transforming Quebec's industrial sector toward more sustainable practices and to promoting local talent.”

Michel Portelance, VP of Strategic Growth and Marketing:

“Supporting the VTE innovation center is a clear expression of our commitment to propelling Quebec's industry toward a more sustainable and high-performing future. Through our expertise in automation, predictive maintenance, and digital transformation, we help companies optimize operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and accelerate adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This project reflects our dedication to responsible and shared growth across the industrial ecosystem.”

About Laurentide Controls

A 100% employee-owned Quebec company and Emerson's only impact partner in Eastern Canada, Laurentide Controls has been helping local industries thrive for over 50 years. With a new center opening in Bécancour in fall 2025, the company provides advanced solutions in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analysis, and digital transformation, serving sectors such as renewable energy, mining and metals, pulp and paper, agri-food, petrochemicals, and more.

About Emerson

Emerson is a global technology company that delivers advanced automation, instrumentation, measurement, and digital transformation solutions. Through its network of impact partners, Emerson supports innovative industrial projects across North America.

About the Vallée de la Transition Énergétique (VTE)

The Vallée de la Transition Énergétique (VTE) is committed to mobilizing key players in the energy transition across its three strategic sectors: the battery supply chain, transportation electrification, and hydrogen and industrial decarbonization, including heavy transport. The VTE fosters the creation of vibrant and sustainable communities by uniting entrepreneurs, industry leaders, municipalities, and academia to establish a world-class research and innovation ecosystem focused on developing groundbreaking decarbonization solutions to support the energy transition.

Media Contact:

Félix Meloche, Marketing Director

Laurentide Controls

18000 Trans-Canada Highway

Kirkland, Quebec H9J 4A1



CONTACT: Felix Meloche Marketing Director – Contrôles Laurentide / Laurentide Controls ...