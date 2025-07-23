I Can't Change My Color: Indian Beaten In Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him With Brain Trauma
A 23-year-old Indian international student, Charanpreet Singh, was viciously attacked near Kintore Avenue in central Adelaide in a racially motivated assault. The attackers hurled racial slurs, including 'F*** off, Indian,' before beating him severely, causing brain trauma and facial fractures. Singh was left unconscious and hospitalized overnight. One suspect has been arrested, while others remain at large. The incident sparked outrage within the local community and raised concerns about immigrant safety in Australia. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the attack as unacceptable. Singh, speaking from his hospital bed, said, "You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours." Police are still investigating and seeking public assistance.
