Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

I Can't Change My Color: Indian Beaten In Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him With Brain Trauma


2025-07-23 09:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 23-year-old Indian international student, Charanpreet Singh, was viciously attacked near Kintore Avenue in central Adelaide in a racially motivated assault. The attackers hurled racial slurs, including 'F*** off, Indian,' before beating him severely, causing brain trauma and facial fractures. Singh was left unconscious and hospitalized overnight. One suspect has been arrested, while others remain at large. The incident sparked outrage within the local community and raised concerns about immigrant safety in Australia. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the attack as unacceptable. Singh, speaking from his hospital bed, said, "You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours." Police are still investigating and seeking public assistance.

MENAFN23072025007385015968ID1109837046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search