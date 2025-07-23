Ambassador Gao Wenqi Visits Early Childhood Development (ECD) Center With United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative To Rwanda

On July 22, Ambassador Gao Wenqi, along with Ms. Lieke van de Wiel, UNICEF country Representative to Rwanda, visited the cross-border Early Childhood Development center in Burera District, Northern Province. They were warmly received by District Mayor MUKAMANA Soline and briefed by the ADEPE team and young parents on how the project has helped and empowered local children and families. The field trip also featured lively interactions with the kids.

Ambassador GAO noted that as a signature tripartite cooperation project between China, UNICEF and Rwanda, the ECD project in Rwanda has made positive contributions to improving children nutrition and health, empowering education for young generations, and promoting Rwanda's national strategic transformation. China will continue to work with UN agencies and the Rwandan government to support the country's socio-economic development with more and more early harvest.

The cooperation with the Chinese government has effectively enhanced local children's well-being and promoted Rwanda's sustainable development, the UNICEF Representative to Rwanda said. She expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with the Embassy in the near future.

The Early Childhood Development project is funded by the Chinese government through the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and implemented by UNICEF Rwanda. It has been carried out across six districts in three provinces of the country since March 2025.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.