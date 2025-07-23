Consumers Scaling Back Despite Market Gains, According To New Data From Reach3 Insights And Rival Technologies



32% of Americans and 29% of Canadians expect to spend less on holidays or celebrations this year.

27% of Americans and 25% of Canadians plan to reduce back-to-school purchases. 61% of Americans and 55% of Canadians say they are unlikely to make a big-ticket purchase in the next few months.

"Despite the recent U.S. stock market rally, stress, anxiety, and financial strain continue to show up in nearly every facet of consumer life," said Matt Kleinschmit, CEO and Founder of Reach3 Insights. "From travel and gifting to major household purchases, these results give brands across industries an early signal that traditional seasonal shopping patterns may look very different this year."

Celebrations get scaled down

Rising prices, tighter budgets, and shifting priorities are driving consumers to simplify-or even skip-special occasions. In the U.S., 42% of Americans have already changed how they celebrate birthdays, holidays, and other events. In Canada, 41% report similar shifts, primarily due to cost concerns or a preference for lower-pressure gatherings.

Travel plans grounded by cost, safety, and uncertainty

While nearly half of Americans (49%) and two-thirds of Canadians (66%) still hope to travel this year, most are staying closer to home. Domestic trips far outnumber international ones, with many citing planning challenges, geopolitical risks, and rising travel costs. Notably , 71% of Americans and 62% of Canadians say they haven't changed their travel plans specifically due tariffs-suggesting that financial strain, not policy alone, is influencing behavior.

Big-ticket purchases on pause

Consumers in both countries are also delaying large purchases. The top reasons include high prices, budget caution, and overall economic uncertainty. Those still planning to spend are prioritizing practical categories like home repair, furniture, and experiences-rather than luxury items.

"People are feeling the squeeze but aren't always blaming tariffs directly," said Varun Jog, Research Director at Reach3 Insights and lead researcher on the study. "What we're seeing is a broader recalibration of priorities, and that has major implications for marketers heading into the fall and holiday seasons."

Real-time insight into a shifting economy

Trade Winds combines mobile-first, chat-like surveys and in-the-moment video feedback from a nationally representative insight community in both the U.S. and Canada. Powered by Rival's conversational research platform, the study captures consumer emotions, behaviors, and attitudes with greater immediacy and depth than traditional methods.

