A Night Of Music, Mummies & Martinis: Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation Gala Returns October 29

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This unforgettable night of ancient elegance and modern flair supports the Foundation's, helping ease the cost of life-changing neurological care for those living with, and other serious brain conditions.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 6:30–9:30 PM

Location: The Stave Room, Buckhead, Atlanta

Tickets & Info: atlantaneurosciencefoundation/special-events/a-night-of-music-mummies-martinis

Guests will be transported into a world where ancient Egypt meets Atlanta nightlife -complete with themed cocktails , immersive décor , and live music that will keep you dancing all night. Participate in a Bourbon pull , uncover treasures in the Royal Vault , and enjoy surprises worthy of the pharaohs-all while supporting access to critical neurological care across Georgia.

Whether you're a music lover, a history enthusiast, or a supporter of equitable brain health, this is a night you won't want to miss.

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing access, education, and equity in brain health through public outreach, community programs, and financial assistance for those in need.

Media Contact:

Nathaniel Roberson

Marketing Coordinator, Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

[email protected] | 404-446-9149

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation