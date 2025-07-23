A Night Of Music, Mummies & Martinis: Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation Gala Returns October 29
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 6:30–9:30 PM
Location: The Stave Room, Buckhead, Atlanta
Tickets & Info: atlantaneurosciencefoundation/special-events/a-night-of-music-mummies-martinis
Guests will be transported into a world where ancient Egypt meets Atlanta nightlife -complete with themed cocktails , immersive décor , and live music that will keep you dancing all night. Participate in a Bourbon pull , uncover treasures in the Royal Vault , and enjoy surprises worthy of the pharaohs-all while supporting access to critical neurological care across Georgia.
Whether you're a music lover, a history enthusiast, or a supporter of equitable brain health, this is a night you won't want to miss.
The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing access, education, and equity in brain health through public outreach, community programs, and financial assistance for those in need.
Media Contact:
Nathaniel Roberson
Marketing Coordinator, Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation
[email protected] | 404-446-9149
SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
