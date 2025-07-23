Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Night Of Music, Mummies & Martinis: Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation Gala Returns October 29

2025-07-23 08:46:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This unforgettable night of ancient elegance and modern flair supports the Foundation's Patient Financial Assistance Program , helping ease the cost of life-changing neurological care for those living with Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's, Epilepsy, Parkinson's , and other serious brain conditions.

Event Details
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 6:30–9:30 PM
Location: The Stave Room, Buckhead, Atlanta
Tickets & Info: atlantaneurosciencefoundation/special-events/a-night-of-music-mummies-martinis

Guests will be transported into a world where ancient Egypt meets Atlanta nightlife -complete with themed cocktails , immersive décor , and live music that will keep you dancing all night. Participate in a Bourbon pull , uncover treasures in the Royal Vault , and enjoy surprises worthy of the pharaohs-all while supporting access to critical neurological care across Georgia.

Whether you're a music lover, a history enthusiast, or a supporter of equitable brain health, this is a night you won't want to miss.

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing access, education, and equity in brain health through public outreach, community programs, and financial assistance for those in need.

Media Contact:
Nathaniel Roberson
Marketing Coordinator, Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation
[email protected] | 404-446-9149

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

