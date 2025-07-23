Freedom Forever Ranked No. 1 Solar Installer For Second Consecutive Year On The 2025 Top Solar Contractors List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Published annually by Solar Power World, a trusted authority in solar technology and innovation, the Top Solar Contractors List recognizes the most successful solar developers, EPCs and installers across the United States. The companies are evaluated based on location, service tier and market reach, highlighting the industry's top performers in areas like engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), development and installation. The 2025 list showcases companies specializing in rooftop installations spanning residential, commercial, utility, and community solar projects.

Freedom Forever's repeat recognition as the nation's top residential solar contractor underscores the company's sustained growth, high installation volume, and commitment to expanding access to clean, renewable energy nationwide. Its rise to No. 25 overall reflects the company's continued investments in solar innovation, technology, and workforce development that are reshaping the residential solar landscape.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized once again as the top residential solar installer and contractor in the country," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire Freedom Forever family-our technicians, operations teams, partners, and installers who show up every day with purpose. We're proud to help homeowners across the nation take control of their energy future."

Freedom Forever's growth is also powered by its proprietary LIGHTSPEED platform, which supports every stage of the customer journey, from instant quoting to post-installation monitoring. The company also equips its independent dealer network with the Volt app, streamlining sales processes and promoting transparency. Most recently, Freedom Forever launched Raya , an AI-driven tool designed to improve quoting accuracy, enhance customer service, and simplify the solar experience for homeowners.

About Freedom Forever

Headquartered in Temecula, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, Freedom Forever is the nation's premier residential solar installation company. Since 2011, it has empowered its dealer network with innovative tools like Lightspeed, aggressive pricing, and a 25-year production guarantee. Operating in 29 states with plans for expansion, Freedom Forever is redefining the solar industry through technology, integrity, and a commitment to clean energy.

