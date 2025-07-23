Nuwellis Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference
MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. , today announced that John Erb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis, participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .
For the event, Mr. Erb dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today, and provided insight into why he is passionate about the Company's programs in development.
The on-demand video webcast is now available on the as well as the Newsroom page under the Investors section of the Company's website ( ).
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Robert Scott
Chief Financial Officer
...
Media Contact:
Leah McMullen
Director of Communications
...
