GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size To Hit USD 193.56 Billion By 2032 - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 43.79 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 193.56 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.61% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
| Rising global burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity
Increasing adoption of GLP-1 agonists in cardiovascular and weight management
Advancements in oral formulations and extended-release therapies
Segment Analysis
By Product, Ozempic (Semaglutide) Leads the Market
The ozempic (semaglutide) segment held the largest share of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market in 2023 with a 35.12% market share, as the drug is proven to be effective in controlling blood sugar as well as providing significant weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes. It's dosed weekly, which means that adherence can be better than daily alternatives. Powerful clinical results, broad adoption by physicians, and aggressive global marketing through Novo Nordisk also helped drive adoption.
Based on the Application, the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Segment Dominated the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market
In 2023, type 2 diabetes mellitus was the leading GLP-1 receptor agonist market with 59% market share, owing to an increase in the prevalence of the disease worldwide and the increasing trend of prescribing GLP-1s for blood glucose control. These medications have a double advantage as both glycemic and weight reduction, which is especially great for diabetic individuals. GLP-1 receptor agonists are recommended in clinical guidelines as a first-line or add-on therapy.
By Route of Administration, Parenteral is the Leading Segment in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market
Parenteral-based segment accounted for the largest portion of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market in 2023, owing to a large and readily available supply of injectable formulations, which continue to serve as the primary route of administration for the majority of approved GLP-1 therapies. These formulations provide for high bioavailability and a fast onset of action, which is important for the treatment of blood glucose in diabetics.
GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segmentation
By Product
- Ozempic Trulicity Mounjaro Wegovy Rybelsus Saxenda Victoza Zepbound Other Products
By Application
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Obesity
By Route of Administration
- Parenteral Oral
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
Regional Analysis
North America is the Leading Region in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
North America dominated the GLP-1 receptor agonists market with a 75.14% market share on account of a well-established healthcare system, early uptake of novel diabetes and obesity drugs, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies here. High occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases, which include type 2 diabetes and obesity, combined with supportive reimbursement and regulatory policies, boosts the adoption of these devices.
With diabetes and obesity mounting rapidly in various countries, including China and India, the fastest growth in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific. Increasing accessibility of healthcare, growing middle-class families, and rising investment in the pharmaceutical supply chain are driving the demand. Increasing government support for public health programs and diabetes screening, along with a rise in medical tourism and the penetration of Western treatments, are driving the market growth.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market by Product
8. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market by Application
9. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market by Route of Administration
10. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market by Distribution Channel
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
