At-Risk Student Support Grant Awarded To Three School Districts

Award includes three years of access to TransAct's Student Support Tracker to enhance service coordination and improve student outcomes.

- Nate Brogan, CEOLYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransAct , a leading provider of operational and compliance software for the education sector, announced today that three US school districts have been awarded its“Accelerating Impact Grant” for At-Risk Student Support. This grant provides each district with three years of free access to TransAct's Student Support Tracker software and related support and services. The three awardees of the grant are:.Plumas Unified School District (California).Crossroads Charter Schools (Missouri).Raleigh County Schools (West Virginia)Student Support Tracker provides school staff members working with McKinney-Vento and other special student populations with a single, access-controlled digital case management tool for improving internal and external service coordination, accelerating the delivery of student resources, and providing real-time insights to support greater student success.The grant was launched in early 2025 to enhance the ability of selected districts to identify, support, and empower at-risk student populations. Each awardee was chosen based on their demonstrated need and dedication to supporting at-risk students.“We're looking forward to utilizing Student Support Tracker as it will not only enhance our ability to identify and communicate about student needs across all sites, but also strengthen how we support the families we serve,” said Wendi James, Homeless and Migrant Education at Plumas Unified School District.“We are constantly collaborating with different groups and agencies to support at-risk students. Student Support Tracker will help improve how we monitor significant changes such as address and status updates, track supports provided to families, generate reports, and improve coordination across staff with transparency,” said Nicki Bates, Exceptional Learners Director at Crossroads Charter Schools.“School districts are working tirelessly to meet the growing needs of at-risk students while also navigating complex compliance requirements,” said Nate Brogan, CEO at TransAct.“We created this grant to equip dedicated teams with the tools they need to track, document, and respond more efficiently. Student Support Tracker helps make that work more sustainable and effective.”To learn more about TransAct's Student Support Tracker and how it helps schools serve special student populations, visit: /student-support-trackerAbout TransActFor 30 years, TransAct has been dedicated to providing K-12 districts and state departments of education with software solutions that help them more efficiently meet mission-critical requirements, reduce operational complexity, and more safely and effectively serve their students. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 3,000+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.

