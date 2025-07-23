Surgepays CEO Brian Cox To Participate In Fireside Chat Hosted By Water Tower Research

Conversation to Air on Tuesday, July 29 at 11:00 am Eastern

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Cox, president and CEO of SurgePays , Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), will participate in a new fireside chat hosted by John Roy, managing director, Water Tower Research. SurgePays is a wireless, fintech and point-of-sale technology company.

The program, part of a series produced by Water Tower Research, will go live on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Topics to be covered include:



Overall look at SurgePays' addressable market and lines of business.

The latest activation and subscriber growth update for the wireless companies.

Confidence in profitability timeline and cash flow positive target. Outlook for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

This event is open to all investors for participation. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at this link .

Prior to joining Water Tower Research, Roy worked as a lead analyst at UBS, covering IT hardware, communications equipment and IT Services. During his 20 years covering technology stocks on the sell-side, he was also a lead analyst covering IT hardware and nanotechnology at Merrill Lynch; and alternative energy, advanced materials and nanotechnology at W.R. Hambrecht, and at Janney Montgomery Scott. Before his sell-side equity research career, he was a lead software architect at J.P. Morgan, an AI sales engineer at Neuron Data, and a systems engineer and AI researcher at Hughes Aircraft.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale company focused on delivering mobile connectivity and financial services to underserved communities. As both a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), SurgePays operates its own wireless brand while also providing back-end infrastructure, including provisioning and billing, to other wireless providers. The Company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is used nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial services. SurgePays is built to scale and uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and wholesale wireless channels. Visit for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our revenue, margins, expectations for customer demand, and profitability potential are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

