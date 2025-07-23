Perrigo To Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 6, 2025

DUBLIN, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO ), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it plans to issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, and host a conference call beginning at 8:30 A.M. (EST).

The earnings conference call will be available live via webcast to interested parties in the investor relations section of the Perrigo website at or by phone at 800-836-8184, International 646-357-8785, and reference ID # 45051. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 P.M. (EST) Wednesday, August 6, until midnight Wednesday, August 13, 2025. To listen to the replay, dial 888-660-6345, International 646-517-4150, and use access code 45051#.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a leading pure-play self-care company with over a century of experience in providing high-quality health and wellness solutions to consumers primarily in North America and Europe. As a pioneer in the over-the-counter (OTC) self-care market, Perrigo offers trusted self-care solutions that can be used without the need for a prescription, ensuring accessibility and choice for consumers across molecules, dosage forms, and value tiers.

Perrigo's unique business model leverages its complementary businesses, where cash-generative store brand private label offerings fuel investments for leading brands, including Opill®, Mederma®, Compeed®, EllaOne®, and Jungle Formula®.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the matters discussed in Perrigo's upcoming earnings release will include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control-that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at , for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Perrigo Contact

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3373, E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3238, E-mail: [email protected]

