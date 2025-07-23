HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice
|Issuer:
|Werfen, S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|3.625% due 12th February 2032
|Offer price:
|99.671
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
