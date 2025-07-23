Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice


2025-07-23 08:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: ...) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Werfen, S.A.
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 3.625% due 12th February 2032
Offer price: 99.671
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

