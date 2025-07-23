IDBI Bank Shares: SEBI RA Bullish After Strong Q1, Sees Over 30% Upside Potential

Earlier this week, IDBI Bank posted its quarterly results with net profit climbing 17% to ₹2,007 crore and total income rising 13% to ₹8,458 crore. However, net interest income declined slightly to ₹3,166 crore, and net interest margin compressed by 50 bps to 3.68%.

Asset quality continued to improve, with gross NPA falling to 2.93% and net NPA to 0.21%. The provision coverage ratio remained high at 99.31%.

The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio remains above 50% and its strong balance sheet is supported by a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 25.39% and CET-1 ratio at 23.71%.

Technical Outlook

IDBI Bank stock is consolidating within a narrow range of ₹90 - ₹105, said SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel. The stock's sideways structure suggests temporary indecision, he added.

A breakout above ₹102, especially with volume support, could propel the stock toward ₹125 - ₹130 in the short term.

On the downside, support lies near ₹87, with ₹81 being a key pivot. Any break below this level could signal weakness towards the ₹65-₹72 zone, Patel said.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits near 47.5, indicating a neutral bias, while volume spikes seen in late June hint at accumulation interest. The medium-term trend remains positive as long as ₹87 holds, he added.

With a renewed focus on retail lending, digital transformation, and sustained profitability, IDBI Bank appears well-positioned for continued outperformance.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to 'bullish' on the back of the Q1FY26 results. It was 'neutral' a day earlier.

IDBI Bank Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 04:10 p.m IST on July 23 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock closed 2.2% higher on Wednesday at ₹97.39 and has gained more than 27% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<