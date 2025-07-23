Bengaluru: Gelatin Sticks, Detonators Found Near Kalasipalyam Bus Terminal Cops At Spot
An FIR is yet to be registered in connection with the incident, said DCP West Bengaluru, S Girish.
The Kalasipalya Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand - which is frequented by thousands of commuters every day, has now been cordoned off.
One of the bags had six gelatin sticks, which are cheap explosive materials used by industries for the purpose of mining and construction related work, such as building structures etc. They cannot be used without a detonator.How were the gelatin sticks found?
Bengaluru police officials investigating the matter said they received a call about an unattended bag outside a toilet at the BMTC bus stand. Upon arriving at the spot, the police informed the bomb disposal squad and found the explosives.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
