Doctor Assaulted At SMHS Hospital, Colleagues Protest

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Protests erupted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Wednesday after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient's attendant, prompting strong condemnation and protests by the medical fraternity.

Hundreds of doctors from GMC Srinagar and affiliated hospitals gathered at SMHS on Wednesday to register their protest, reported news agency JKNS.

A group of protesting doctors while demanding strict action against the culprit told JKNS that,“This is strongly condemnable. A patient came to the emergency ward and slapped a doctor on duty. We are here to serve people, but there must be cooperation and respect.”

A CCTV video of the incident, showing a man slapping the doctor inside the hospital premises, has gone viral on social media, intensifying public debate on the safety of healthcare workers.

In a statement, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar strongly condemned the assault, stating,“GMC and other hospitals are public assets dedicated to patient care. The healthcare staff works tirelessly for patients. We urge patients and attendants to show restraint and cooperate with staff.”

Taking serious note of the incident that occurred on July 22, 2025, the GMC administration confirmed that necessary action under law has been initiated against those involved, it reads.

A senior police officer said that an FIR No. 11/2025, dated July 23, 2025, has been lodged, and further investigation is underway.

Doctors have urged authorities to ensure justice and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.