Event Held On Themes 'Akinchi-150 Years: Word Of Our History' And 'Carpets Will Tell Story Of Western Azerbaijan'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A significant cultural and public event has been held under the initiative and leadership of the media organization Emedia Group, with the support of the Khatai District Executive Authority of Baku, the Western Azerbaijan Community, and the Baku City Main Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The event was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the National Press and the theme of preserving the history of Western Azerbaijan through the art of carpet weaving.

This meaningful event, held within the framework of the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty", carries special importance in terms of promoting the history of the national press and strengthening the ideas of sovereignty. The main goal of the gathering was to preserve historical memory, national values, and tangible cultural heritage.

Special attention was given to historical values during the evening. The central theme of the event "Carpets Will Tell the Story of Western Azerbaijan" carried deep symbolic meaning. Carpets, with their ornaments reflecting memory, history, and identity, are a valuable legacy that bear the imprint of life on those lands. Each carpet woven in Western Azerbaijan holds traces of its people and conveys their history across generations. This project also serves as a clear example of public support for President Ilham Aliyev's initiative concerning Western Azerbaijan.

One of the event's aesthetically significant moments was the display of the original costume worn by the hero of the iconic film "Babek." This exhibition became a symbol of preserving historical memory and a bridge between the past and the present.

The event opened with a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs- the heroes who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland, followed by the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by state officials, representatives of official institutions, local and Turkish media outlets, as well as artists and public activists.

In their speeches, Head of the Khatai District Executive Power Rafigh Guliyev, Chairman of Emedia Group Elshan Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community and Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Misir Mardanov, and other speakers emphasized the symbolic importance of celebrating the anniversary of the national press in the year marking the 5th anniversary of the Great Victory.

They reminded attendees that during the 44-day Patriotic War, media representatives carried out an information battle, delivering the truth to the world about what was happening. This was a time of great responsibility for journalists. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev's example, his precise and fact-based responses to accusations during the war served as a model for the media. Speakers also highlighted the country's growing authority on the world stage, referenced international forums held in the liberated regions, and expressed hope for the imminent return to Western Azerbaijan.

The speakers congratulated members of the media and honored the memory of journalists who lost their lives.

As part of the event, the Əkinçi Award was presented. This award recognized individuals who contributed to the development of media and the promotion of national values. Among the recipients was the Trend International Information Agency.

Particular attention was drawn to the participation of representatives from the press of brotherly Turkiye, who expressed solidarity and friendly support.

Their historical unity with Azerbaijan's just cause and their joint celebration of the anniversary further underscored the strength of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.