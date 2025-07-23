403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Charitable Work Cmte Approves Draft Humanitarian Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) -- Humanitarian and Charitable Work Regulatory Committee approved Wednesday a draft law aimed at developing the legislative framework for charitable and humanitarian activities in the country.
A press release by the Ministry of Interior said that this came during the committee's seventh meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with the participation of representatives of relevant government entities.
The ministry added that the draft would aim to enhance the principles of governance, consolidate the concepts of transparency and accountability, and raise the level of efficiency in implementing initiatives and projects.
These efforts embodied Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and charitable work and enhancing its regulatory and legislative efficiency, in line with international best practices, the committee added. (end)
ajr
A press release by the Ministry of Interior said that this came during the committee's seventh meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with the participation of representatives of relevant government entities.
The ministry added that the draft would aim to enhance the principles of governance, consolidate the concepts of transparency and accountability, and raise the level of efficiency in implementing initiatives and projects.
These efforts embodied Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and charitable work and enhancing its regulatory and legislative efficiency, in line with international best practices, the committee added. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment