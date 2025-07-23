Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Charitable Work Cmte Approves Draft Humanitarian Law


2025-07-23 08:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) -- Humanitarian and Charitable Work Regulatory Committee approved Wednesday a draft law aimed at developing the legislative framework for charitable and humanitarian activities in the country.
A press release by the Ministry of Interior said that this came during the committee's seventh meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with the participation of representatives of relevant government entities.
The ministry added that the draft would aim to enhance the principles of governance, consolidate the concepts of transparency and accountability, and raise the level of efficiency in implementing initiatives and projects.
These efforts embodied Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and charitable work and enhancing its regulatory and legislative efficiency, in line with international best practices, the committee added. (end)
