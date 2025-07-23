403
Global Trade & Supply Chain Summit to Discuss Innovating in an Era of Shocks and Shifts
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) The global trading system has shattered, as long-held certainties over rules, alliances and norms are jettisoned. New trade relations and commercial routes are being established. What might the future look like, who wins and loses—and what can companies do to prepare?
Join leading experts in supply-chain operations, procurement, technology and trade policy to explore the changes. With the support of the New Economy Academy of Dubai, this summit is a major meeting point to consider the fallout of tariffs, the reordering of supply-chain networks and insights into how companies can harness AI to improve procurement, resilience and performance.
Confirmed speakers include Sanjeev Majoo, chief procurement officer at AbbVie; Kristyn Harkins, head of global supply chain services at Johnson & Johnson; and H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, chief executive of Etihad Credit Insurance. They will be joined by supply and procurement leaders, trade policymakers and AI experts from across the globe.
A full list of speakers can be found here.
Unlike other forums focused only on trade policy, this summit will provide actionable insight from within the business community. Discussions will go beyond theory, with case studies from organisations navigating the new era of protectionism, climate disruption and critical mineral monopolies. Delegates will explore the fallout of extreme tariffs, the reordering of supply-chain networks and how companies can harness AI to improve business performance, procurement, security and resilience.
Dr. Laila Faridoon, chief executive of New Economy Academy, said: “The New Economy Academy is thrilled to sponsor Economist Impact’s Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit, which directly addresses the new realities of a rapidly changing global economy—the very landscape our programs at the Academy are designed to navigate. We empower UAE citizens with the skills to succeed in areas like finance, investment, and entrepreneurship, mirroring the summit's focus on equipping decision-makers with actionable insights. By fostering financial awareness and future-oriented thinking, we prepare the next generation of leaders to thrive in the complex world of global trade and contribute to a resilient future economy. Our support for the event underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge knowledge and fostering collaboration to address the critical issues facing global trade today.”
Across two days, attendees will:
● Discover evidence-based case studies as opposed to hypotheticals and predictions. More than 60 expert case-study speakers will spark vital discussions and deliver practical takeaways.
● Network with 80 supply chain and procurement executive speakers from leading organisations.
● Analyse the transition from just-in-time models to more complex, resilient supply chains. Executives will leave with practical strategies to de-risk supply chains, improve procurement and navigate a fragmented world.
● This summit features voices from leading organisations including Mercedes-Benz, Swarovski, Grupo Bimbo, Essity, Americana Foods and the World Economic Forum.
Additionally, the agenda features extensive networking opportunities and cross-industry sessions to leverage synergies and encourage cross-sector engagement. View the full agenda
Why attend?
Executives will leave with practical strategies to de-risk supply chains, improve procurement, and navigate a fragmented world. Trade policymakers will uncover insight to help design resilient, forward-looking frameworks. Tech and finance providers will gain direct access to senior decision-makers under pressure to act.
Tackle tariffs, tech and trade policy with the leading players shaping global commerce. Stay ahead of disruption—because in trade, standing still isn’t an option.
