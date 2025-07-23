Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Meets State Minister For Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of Somalia

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Meets State Minister For Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of Somalia


2025-07-23 07:14:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ali Mohamed Omar, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in Somalia, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in Somalia, and achieving development and prosperity for its people.

MENAFN23072025000063011010ID1109836434

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search