Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Meets State Minister For Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of Somalia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ali Mohamed Omar, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in Somalia, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in Somalia, and achieving development and prosperity for its people.