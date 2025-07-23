Iran, And ECO Align Strategies For Tourism, Trade, And Transport Growth
In the course of the discussions, the sides exchanged views on potential initiatives aimed at promoting travel and tourism across the ECO region. They explored ways to facilitate cross-border mobility for tourists and vehicles, building upon existing ECO mechanisms to ensure smoother transit and greater connectivity.
Asad M. Khan welcomed the proposals presented by TACI and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to stimulate intra-regional tourism. Both sides agreed to pursue further partnership opportunities and to engage relevant stakeholders in advancing these goals within the ECO framework.
TACI, a key player in facilitating travel and transit for tourists and vehicle owners in Iran and neighboring countries, continues to support smoother operations in tourism and cross-border mobility, reinforcing the shared commitment to regional integration and development.
