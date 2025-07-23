Zelensky Following Meeting With Chiefs Of Law Enforcement And Anti-Corruption Agencies: We Hear What Society Is Saying

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported via the President's official Telegram channe l, according to Ukrinform.

"I gathered all heads of Ukraine's law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, along with the Prosecutor General. It was a much-needed meeting - a frank and constructive conversation that truly helps. We all share a common enemy: the Russian occupiers. And defending the Ukrainian state requires a strong enough law enforcement and anti-corruption system - one that ensures a real sense of justice. Criminal proceedings must not drag on for years without lawful verdicts. And those who work against Ukraine must not feel comfortable or immune to the inevitability of punishment," the statement reads.

The President thanked the participants of the meeting: the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Prosecutor General for their willingness to work together in the interests of Ukraine.

"We agreed that everyone would work solely in a constructive manner. We all hear what society is saying. We see what people expect from state institutions - ensured justice and the effective functioning of each institution. We discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that would strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats. Everyone will work together. At the political level, we will provide support," the statement continues.

Zelensky also noted that a working meeting will take place next week to outline a general action plan. Within two weeks, a joint roadmap should be ready, detailing what steps are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine, resolve current issues, deliver more justice, and truly protect the interests of Ukrainian society.

Law reducingand SAPO powers comes into force

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law curtailing the powers of NABU and SAPO, which was later signed by President Zelensky.

In response, members of Parliament have begun collecting signatures and preparing a constitutional submission to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine challenging the law that curtails NABU and SAPO's powers.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine