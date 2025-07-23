Azerbaijani Defense Minister Continues Official Visit To Türkiye, Military Ties In Focus

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Continues Official Visit To Türkiye, Military Ties In Focus
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov, and senior ministry leaders are currently visiting Türkiye, Azernews reports via the Defense Ministry.
As part of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov met with Haluk Görgün, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye. The meeting was held within the framework of the 17th International Defense Industry Exhibition “IDEF 2025,” one of the region's leading defense expos showcasing cutting-edge military technology and strategic partnerships.
The sides emphasized that the continuous expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye-anchored in deep-rooted friendship, brotherhood, and a strategic alliance-remains a priority for the leadership of both countries.
During the discussions, they reviewed prospects for enhancing military collaboration and addressed key topics of mutual interest in the defense sector. The visit underscores the shared vision of Baku and Ankara to further deepen defense industry cooperation and regional security coordination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment