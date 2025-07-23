Azerbaijani Defense Minister Continues Official Visit To Türkiye, Military Ties In Focus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov, and senior ministry leaders are currently visiting Türkiye, Azernews reports via the Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov met with Haluk Görgün, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye. The meeting was held within the framework of the 17th International Defense Industry Exhibition “IDEF 2025,” one of the region's leading defense expos showcasing cutting-edge military technology and strategic partnerships.

The sides emphasized that the continuous expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye-anchored in deep-rooted friendship, brotherhood, and a strategic alliance-remains a priority for the leadership of both countries.

During the discussions, they reviewed prospects for enhancing military collaboration and addressed key topics of mutual interest in the defense sector. The visit underscores the shared vision of Baku and Ankara to further deepen defense industry cooperation and regional security coordination.