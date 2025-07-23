OLAPLEX Expands Board Of Directors With Strategic Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Retail and Consumer Brand Leaders Pamela Edwards and Jerome Griffith Join Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) ("OLAPLEX" or the "Company") appointed Jerome Griffith to the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”), effective July 20, 2025, joining Pamela Edwards, who was appointed to the Board effective March 20, 2025.

Ms. Edwards is a highly experienced financial leader, having served as a Chief Financial Officer for several large specialty retailers and consumer brands. Most recently, Ms. Edwards served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Citi Trends, Inc., a publicly held, leading specialty value store with a rich history of bringing fashionable products across categories from fashion and accessories to home. Prior to that, Ms. Edwards held various roles with L Brands Inc. and served as Chief Financial Officer at companies including Victoria's Secret and EXPRESS.

Mr. Griffith brings decades of experience leading high-growth, large-scale and multinational companies, with extensive retail expertise driving strategy across specialty retail, wholesale and more. He has led multiple brands as Chief Executive Officer and President, including Brown Jordan, a leading manufacturer of outdoor and indoor furniture, as well as clothing and apparel brand Lands' End, Inc. and luggage manufacturer Tumi.

As OLAPLEX Board members, Ms. Edwards and Mr. Griffith will provide strategic oversight, governance, and financial guidance to help drive the Company's long-term success and provide accountability to its stakeholders.

“We're thrilled to welcome Pamela and Jerome and I look forward to partnering with them both as we embark on a new chapter for OLAPLEX as a foundational health and beauty company grounded in breakthrough innovation and the inspiration of the stylist community,” said Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX.“Building out a best-in-class executive team and Board has been a top priority and we now have a strong foundation in place to execute on our priorities.”

“I'm so excited to join OLAPLEX's Board during such a pivotal stage for the business. The company is already an established global brand, and there's significant opportunity for further growth and expansion as they solidify their position as the industry leader,” said Ms. Edwards.“I've always been passionate about the beauty and wellness space, and the early innovation that OLAPLEX brought to the category truly contributed to an industry transformation. I believe this is just the beginning for the brand and look forward to being a part of its journey.”

“For just launching a little more than 10 years ago, OLAPLEX is one of the most recognizable names on the shelf with strong distribution and a global footprint, and I look forward to helping shape their next chapter,” said Mr. Griffith.“The company has accomplished so much already and I am excited to help them build the foundation to unlock their true potential.”

These Board member additions come off the heels of the brand's announcement earlier this year unveiling the next chapter of OLAPLEX rooted in its legacy of category-creating science and inspired by the creativity and the passion of professional stylists. The Company revealed a refreshed identity that brings these core values to life through vibrant new visuals, a dynamic digital presence, and the launch of No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Treatment -a unique scalp serum designed to establish the foundation for long-term scalp and hair health–which was recently joined by the PRO SCALP Rebalancing Concentrate salon service offering for our professional stylist community.

About Pamela Edwards

Ms. Edwards served most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Citi Trends, Inc. from January 2021 through April 2022. Previously, Ms. Edwards held various roles with L Brands Inc., one of the world's leading specialty retailers, including as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of its Mast Global division from April 2017 to September 2020, Chief Financial Officer of its Victoria's Secret division (n/k/a Victoria's Secret & Co.) from 2007 to April 2017, and Chief Financial Officer of its Express division from 2005 to 2007. Ms. Edwards currently serves on the board of directors of Citi Trends, Inc. and Fossil Group, Inc. She previously served on the Board of Directors of The Azek Company Inc. from 2023 to 2025, Hibbett, Inc. from 2022 to 2024 and NMG Holding Company, Inc. (formerly known as Neiman Marcus Group LLC) from 2020 to 2024. Ms. Edwards was named as one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors in 2021 and 2024 and is Directorship Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors. She earned an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.S. in Finance from Florida A&M University.

About Jerome Griffith

Mr. Griffith served as Chief Executive Officer, President, and a member of the Board of Directors of Brown Jordan Inc. from June 2023 until March 2025. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lands' End, Inc. from March 2017 to January 2023 and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Lands' End, Inc. from March 2017 to May 2023. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the board of directors of Tumi Holdings, Inc. from 2009 to 2016. Earlier in his career, he held several leadership roles at Esprit Holdings Limited, including Chief Operating Officer and board member beginning in 2003, and President of Esprit North and South America starting in 2006. Prior to these roles, Mr. Griffith held executive roles at Tommy Hilfiger and J. Peterman Company, and various positions at Gap, Inc. Mr. Griffith is currently a member of the board of directors of Vince Holding Corporation, Samsonite International S.A. and Brown Jordan Inc. Mr. Griffith earned a B.S. in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond TechnologyTM, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

