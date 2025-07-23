Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market

Why This Partnership Matters

Despite the growing penetration of digital payments, cash remains king for many Filipinos, particularly in rural areas. However, the trend is shifting as more consumers embrace online banking, mobile wallets, and other electronic payment methods, driven by convenience, security, and the expanding digital infrastructure.

According to Statista Research Department , cash was chosen as the most preferred method by 94% of respondents, with e-wallets and online card payments reaching 64% and 52%, respectively. This shows that while many continue to choose cash methods out of habit, a significant segment of the population is becoming tech-savvy, leading to the gradual rooting of digital payment methods.

Last year, the number of digital payment users reached 33,85 million , with e-commerce accounting for 99,5%. And that number will continue to grow. So, implementing multiple payment options is key to staying on top of the wave when doing business in this market.

Payop: Simple and Reliable Payments, Worldwide

Payop, an international payment service provider , has been at the forefront of facilitating simple online transactions for businesses worldwide for six years. The company is constantly expanding its arsenal of payment methods, including the Philippines, to give merchants convenient access to this market. Payop aims to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers by providing an extensive range of payment methods, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all users.

Anastasiia Semenkova , CEO at Payop , highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership with Dragonpay for business development in the Philippine market:

"International e-commerce websites have previously focused on card payments for their expansion strategies, overlooking the potential to engage consumers who prefer alternative payment methods for everyday transactions. Our collaboration with Dragonpay not only enhances the payment experience for Filipino customers but also plays a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion in the region. Online shopping is now more convenient than ever. Dragonpay's solution integrates all major banks and e-wallets, allowing local shoppers to pay using their familiar methods at Payop checkout. We value their reliability and payment expertise."

Dragonpay Founder and CEO, Robertson Chiang, added:

"Our collaboration with Payop enables us to provide a seamless and comprehensive payment experience to a broader range of consumers. By combining our local expertise with Payop's international presence, we are confident that we can further enhance the accessibility and convenience of digital payments in the region, ultimately driving financial inclusion and growth."

About Dragonpay

Established in 2010, Dragonpay is the pioneer in alternative online payments in the Philippines, empowering businesses of all sizes to accept and disburse payments through secure and convenient channels, giving their customers the flexibility to choose the payment method that's right for them. Today, Dragonpay is partnered with over 3,500* merchants, and 85* payment channels with 35,500* branches nationwide and has processed over 400* million transactions for online Filipinos globally.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider that helps businesses accept and manage online payments securely across borders. With access to over 500 payment methods in 170 countries and support for more than 100 currencies, Payop enables merchants to localize their payment strategy while scaling internationally.

The platform offers seamless integration, strong fraud protection, and full compliance, supporting businesses across e-commerce, and digital services.

