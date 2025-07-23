China's Fifth-Gen Jets Sharpen Edge For Drone Swarm War
This month, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that China is poised to unveil its latest autonomous air combat drones, likely“loyal wingman” types, during a high-profile military parade in September, marking the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan.
Satellite imagery from June of the Yangfang base near Beijing-routinely used for parade preparations-reveals a diverse array of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), including five tailless designs not previously identified, indicating the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) active development of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) capabilities.
The push underscores China's strategic ambition to integrate unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs), like the GJ-11 Sharp Sword , and aircraft such as the J-20S and KJ-500 into a future air combat ecosystem augmented by AI-driven swarming and networked systems.
Supplementary evidence, including recent flight footage and mockups at Shenyang's aircraft plant, supports China's accelerating investment in stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and crewed-uncrewed operational integration.
Underscoring this trend, TWZ notes that China's two-seat J-20S stealth fighter has likely entered operational PLA Air Force (PLAAF) service. The redesigned fuselage accommodates a second crew member, likely tasked with controlling loyal wingman drones for suppression and support in contested zones.
Instead of pursuing a clean-sheet sixth-generation fighter, China appears to be enhancing existing systems by integrating autonomous loyal wingmen and AI-connected combat networks.
This points to a shift toward scalable, distributed airpower built on human-machine teaming and drone swarms-raising questions about China's future trajectory in air combat and how it stacks up against US efforts under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.
