China's Fifth-Gen Jets Sharpen Edge For Drone Swarm War

MENAFN - Asia Times) China may be skipping the sixth-gen fighter leap-for now-and doubling down on drone swarms, loyal wingmen and stealth upgrades to supercharge its fifth-gen fight force.

This month, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that China is poised to unveil its latest autonomous air combat drones, likely“loyal wingman” types, during a high-profile military parade in September, marking the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan.

Satellite imagery from June of the Yangfang base near Beijing-routinely used for parade preparations-reveals a diverse array of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), including five tailless designs not previously identified, indicating the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) active development of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) capabilities.

The push underscores China's strategic ambition to integrate unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs), like the GJ-11 Sharp Sword , and aircraft such as the J-20S and KJ-500 into a future air combat ecosystem augmented by AI-driven swarming and networked systems.

Supplementary evidence, including recent flight footage and mockups at Shenyang's aircraft plant, supports China's accelerating investment in stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and crewed-uncrewed operational integration.

Underscoring this trend, TWZ notes that China's two-seat J-20S stealth fighter has likely entered operational PLA Air Force (PLAAF) service. The redesigned fuselage accommodates a second crew member, likely tasked with controlling loyal wingman drones for suppression and support in contested zones.

Instead of pursuing a clean-sheet sixth-generation fighter, China appears to be enhancing existing systems by integrating autonomous loyal wingmen and AI-connected combat networks.

This points to a shift toward scalable, distributed airpower built on human-machine teaming and drone swarms-raising questions about China's future trajectory in air combat and how it stacks up against US efforts under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.