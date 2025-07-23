Sankamap Announces Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("" or the "") proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 22,727,272 units ("") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5 million (the ""). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (a "") and one-half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (a ""). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share of Sankamap at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date or dates of closing of the Offering (a ""). The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized to fund exploration and development of Sankamap's projects, and for general working capital.

Sankamap may pay finder's fees to arm's length finders (each a " Finder ") in connection with this placement, which are expected to be up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by such Finder, in cash, and share purchase warrants, on the same terms as the Warrants, to acquire common shares of Sankamap of up to 6.0% of the number of Units sold to a purchaser or purchasers introduced by the Finder(s).

The Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and any finder's fees payable will be issued in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au 2 ; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au 3 . Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au 3 , along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu . In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au 3 , further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Sankamap's profile.

1 Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

3. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek , M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.