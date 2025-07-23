Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Receives Israeli Ambassador As Term Ends

2025-07-23 06:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received outgoing Israeli Ambassador George Deek, highlighting the strong and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations, emphasizing the successful collaboration across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, and humanitarian spheres. The potential for further development in these areas was also noted.

Minister Bayramov addressed the tense situation in the Middle East, underlining Azerbaijan's concern and its consistent support for efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. He affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to contribute constructively to the peace process.

Ambassador Deek, who is concluding his six-year term in Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure. He noted that he would always carry warm memories of his service in Azerbaijan.

