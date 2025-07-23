Azerbaijani FM Receives Israeli Ambassador As Term Ends
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received outgoing Israeli Ambassador George Deek, highlighting the strong and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations, emphasizing the successful collaboration across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, and humanitarian spheres. The potential for further development in these areas was also noted.
Minister Bayramov addressed the tense situation in the Middle East, underlining Azerbaijan's concern and its consistent support for efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. He affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to contribute constructively to the peace process.
Ambassador Deek, who is concluding his six-year term in Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure. He noted that he would always carry warm memories of his service in Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment