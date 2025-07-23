Jr. Clippers 3V3 Tournament Tipped Off At Intuit Dome

The impact of youth sports was on full display on July 19, powered by 24 Hour Fitness, as the Jr. Clippers capped off their summer season

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Clippers and 24 Hour Fitness, long time partners in the Los Angeles sports community, teamed up to bring the Clippers' youth basketball program to its season finale, this time at the iconic Intuit Dome. Last Saturday, July 19, the Jr. Clippers 3v3 Tournament welcomed 68 teams-comprised of boys and girls ages 9-14 from across Southern California-for a high-energy day of competition, skill-building, and community.

This tournament was part of a larger initiative between 24 Hour Fitness and the LA Clippers focused on creating opportunities for youth to stay active, connected, and inspired throughout the summer. 24 Hour Fitness has supported 15 clinics with the Jr. Clippers across southern California to date with the commitment to foster youth development, provide young players with the opportunity to learn from experienced coaches, develop their athletic potential, and cultivate a love for the game.

These clinics, alongside other Jr. Clippers basketball programs have created momentum to kick off the first-ever 3v3 youth basketball tournaments at the Intuit Dome. The 3v3 format introduced kids to fast-paced, team-oriented play that helped sharpen their game while emphasizing collaboration and resilience.

24 Hour Fitness was onsite hosting two brand activations, a warm-up and recovery zone, and a pop-a-shot gameplay zone where participants won prizes. Pre-game players had the opportunity to follow a guided warm-up focusing on dynamic movements to aid mobility and decrease the chance of injury. In between games, players were able to stop by the recovery zone to grab a free cooling towel, participate in trainer-led stretches, and experience the benefits of massage gun therapy.

"One of the most meaningful aspects of our partnership with the Clippers is our support of the Jr. Clippers program," says Karl Sanft, CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. "At a time when kids are less inclined to move and play naturally, it's more important than ever to provide opportunities that encourage physical activity and build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Programs like this are essential to helping the next generation grow strong, both physically and mentally."

The event took place at the plaza of the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome, which gave young athletes the rare chance to compete in the same venue that is home to NBA action. For many of these kids, it was a chance to dream big while gaining the tools to excel on and off the courts.

All were welcome at the event, with the first games starting off at 9am and going until 8pm. In addition to watching kids give it their all on the court, this was an amazing opportunity for the community and participants to tour the new Intuit Dome.

More information can be found at clipperscamps .

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit .

About Jr. Clippers

Jr. Clippers Leagues are rec-level youth basketball leagues, happening all across Southern California, and centered around the LA Clippers NBA team. It is the largest youth basketball program in the NBA, with 80,000 kids participating annually. Each league is run in partnership with community partners and includes weekly practices and games, jerseys, exceptional coaching, and free Clippers tickets. Games are held in local Rec Centers, Schools, YMCA's, Boys and Girls Clubs and even professional courts.

About Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers officially opened on August 15, 2024. The venue will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different -- it will redefine fans' expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE . To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email [email protected] and follow @IntuitDomePR .

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC

