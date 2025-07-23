US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges The Family Of A Navy Veteran-Trades Worker To Call About Compensation If The Person Has Lung Cancer And If The Individual Had Workplace Asbestos Exposure Before 1983

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and they were exposed to asbestos as part of their job in the navy, as a trades worker or at work prior to 1983 please call us at 866-714-6466 so that we can explain the financial compensation process to you. Not only is it simple, but it is also easy to do. The first and most important detail is---can the person with lung cancer get very specific about how they were exposed to asbestos at work? If they can, we provide direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos attorneys-who can try to help.

"We are convinced the vast majority of navy veterans, trades workers like mechanics, plumbers, welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, or HVAC technicians who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1983 and then develop lung cancer will never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad story-coast to coast from California to New York State, Louisiana to Oregon.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and they had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1983 please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like this and we are trying to make a difference for individuals like this."

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

