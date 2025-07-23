Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fitch Assigns Eesti Energia's First-Time Credit Rating BBB-


2025-07-23 05:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 July 2025, Fitch Ratings has assigned Eesti Energia AS first-time long-term issuer default rating BBB- with stable outlook. This is the first time Fitch has assigned a credit rating to Eesti Energia.

Details on the publication can be found here:

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: ...


