Gausium Welcomes Australian Consul General To Explore Opportunities In Smart Cleaning Innovation

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Against the backdrop of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's successful visit to China and a renewed chapter in China-Australia relations, Gausium had the pleasure of hosting Mr. Jordan Aitken, Consul at the Australian Consulate-General in Shanghai, for a visit to its global headquarters. The meeting centered on the development of intelligent cleaning technologies and potential collaboration in the Australian market, highlighting shared ambitions for innovation and sustainable growth.During the visit, Mr. Aitken expressed a strong interest in Gausium's cutting-edge autonomous cleaning solutions , particularly the Beetle and Omnie robots. He was impressed by their performance in complex environments such as industrial sites, warehouses, airports, and train stations.“Gausium has done an outstanding job bringing robotic and autonomous driving technologies into real-world commercial cleaning applications,” said Mr. Aitken.“Australia is seeing a growing demand for smart solutions in commercial buildings and large public venues, and we're excited to see Gausium entering the market.”The exchange took place alongside the signing of several new trade and economic agreements during Prime Minister Albanese's state visit, including the upgrade of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement.“We're closely following the outcomes of the Prime Minister's visit,” said a representative from Gausium's Overseas Business Division.“The upgraded FTA presents new opportunities to align China's intelligent manufacturing with Australia's evolving market needs. We look forward to contributing to smarter cities across the Asia-Pacific.”Gausium has already made significant inroads into the Australian market, with a growing footprint built around flagship projects. The company has successfully deployed its robots in key sites such as Brisbane's Indooroopilly Shopping Centre and Westfield Garden City, as well as Sydney International Airport, one of the nation's busiest transport hubs. Beyond retail and aviation, Gausium's solutions are expanding into industrial, healthcare, education, and logistics sectors-establishing a full-fledged smart cleaning ecosystem across the country.Both Indooroopilly and Westfield Garden City represent the highest standards in commercial property management. Though different in their positioning-Indooroopilly with its premium operations, and Westfield with its vast-scale space-both have benefited from Gausium's adaptable cleaning solutions. This success has paved the way for further deployments across Melbourne's CBD office towers and institutions like the Royal Melbourne Hospital.The installation at Sydney Airport is particularly strategic. As a gateway for over 40 million passengers annually, the airport upholds world-class standards in operations and safety. Gausium passed its rigorous supplier certification process and now plays a vital role in its smart facility management system, delivering continuous 24/7 performance and seamless IoT integration.Importantly, Gausium's presence in Australia has evolved well beyond hardware supply. The company now offers a holistic ecosystem combining intelligent robots, a digital management platform, and localized services. This integrated approach not only underscores Gausium's technological leadership but also reflects its long-term commitment to the Australian market.As its business in Australia continues to grow, Gausium is scaling up its local service capabilities to provide fast, responsive support to customers across industries. From commercial real estate and transportation to healthcare and manufacturing, Gausium is setting a new benchmark for smart, efficient, and sustainable cleaning across Australia.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

