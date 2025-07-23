Central African Republic Innovates With Nature-Based Solutions And Reaffirms Commitment To Urban Climate Resilience

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The World Bank approved today an additional grant financing in the amount of $9.175 million (just over CFAF 5.3 billion) from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the Inclusive and Resilient Cities Project in the Central African Republic (PROVIR). This additional financing aims to improve access to climate-resilient infrastructure in the cities of Bangui and Berbérati by financing Nature-based Solutions, including the regeneration of urban forests and the planting of avenues and public spaces.

With this funding, about 300,000 people in Bangui and Berberati-including vulnerable groups such as refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees, women, and youth-will benefit from improved living conditions with improved access to flood-safe and erosion-protected infrastructure.

"The Central African Republic, which is ranked second in the world in terms of high vulnerability to climate change, is exposed to numerous natural disaster risks exacerbated by deforestation and climate change," said Guido Rurangwa, World Bank Country Manager for the Central African Republic. "Nature-based solutions have great potential for the country. By combining these with grey infrastructure in Bangui and Berberati, they will increase rainwater retention capacity, reducing the risk of flooding and soil erosion. Their multi-purpose nature will also provide many livelihood opportunities ranging from forest products to fishing opportunities."

PROVIR is part of the World Bank's programmatic support to the urban development sector in the Central African Republic and adopts an integrated approach. It supports the World Bank Group's climate change and resilience agenda, including the Climate Change Action Plan (2021-2025), which aims to promote green, resilient, and inclusive development and competitive cities.

Project preparation benefited from technical assistance and grants from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), City Climate Finance Gap Fund (Gap Fund), and NBS Invest.

