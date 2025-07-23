Symposium Of Episcopal Conferences Of Africa And Madagascar (SECAM) To Hold Its 20Th Plenary Assembly In Kigali, Rwanda

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) ( ) will convene for its 20th Plenary Assembly from July 30 to August 4, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme:“Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace.”

The plenary will bring together over 250 participants, including Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, Consecrated Men and Women, and Lay Leaders from across Africa and its islands, as well as partners from other continents.

The Kigali Assembly will assess the progress made since the 19th Assembly, held in 2022 in Accra, Ghana, and chart a visionary course for the Church in Africa. Key agenda items include:



Presentation of SECAM's long-term vision document for 2025–2050, built around 12 foundational pillars such as evangelization, family leadership, youth engagement, care for creation, digital mission, and political responsibility.

A pastoral reflection on accompanying Catholics in complex cultural realities, including polygamous unions. Discussions on governance, justice, peace, interfaith dialogue, climate change, and safeguarding.

The Assembly will also unveil the Triennial Strategic Plan (2025–2028) and initiate the renewal of SECAM's leadership in line with its constitution.

