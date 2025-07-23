Symposium Of Episcopal Conferences Of Africa And Madagascar (SECAM) To Hold Its 20Th Plenary Assembly In Kigali, Rwanda
Download logo
The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) ( ) will convene for its 20th Plenary Assembly from July 30 to August 4, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme:“Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace.”
The plenary will bring together over 250 participants, including Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, Consecrated Men and Women, and Lay Leaders from across Africa and its islands, as well as partners from other continents.
The Kigali Assembly will assess the progress made since the 19th Assembly, held in 2022 in Accra, Ghana, and chart a visionary course for the Church in Africa. Key agenda items include:
-
Presentation of SECAM's long-term vision document for 2025–2050, built around 12 foundational pillars such as evangelization, family leadership, youth engagement, care for creation, digital mission, and political responsibility.
A pastoral reflection on accompanying Catholics in complex cultural realities, including polygamous unions.
Discussions on governance, justice, peace, interfaith dialogue, climate change, and safeguarding.
The Assembly will also unveil the Triennial Strategic Plan (2025–2028) and initiate the renewal of SECAM's leadership in line with its constitution.
Rev. Fr. Rafael Simbine Junior
Secretary General of SECAM
Accra, GhanaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).
For more information, please get in touch with the Secretary General of SECAM at the following contact:
...
Communications Coordinators on the following contacts:
...
+233541717984
...
+ 250783 462125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment