Humaira Asghar Faced Eviction Battle Amid Years-Long Rent Dispute Before Her Death

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Details have emerged regarding the case filed by the landlord against the late actress Humaira Asghar, whose body was found in a flat in Karachi's Defence Phase 6 on July 8.

According to the documents, the disagreement between Humaira Asghar and her landlord dated back to 2019. The rental agreement between the two parties was signed on December 20, 2018. Upon the agreement's completion, the landlord demanded that Asghar vacate the flat.

The landlord claimed that Humaira Asghar had failed to pay the 10% annual rent increase stipulated in the agreement. The first notice to vacate the premises was served to her on June 3, 2021, followed by a second notice on June 17. The documents also state that she did not pay Rs. 40,000 in rent during 2019 and 2020.

As per the landlord's claims, the outstanding amount had increased to Rs. 92,400 by 2021 and reached Rs. 535,084 by 2024.

Despite multiple court notices, Humaira Asghar reportedly failed to submit any legal responses. On September 21, 2023, the court ordered her to vacate the premises, and on March 26, 2025, it issued enforcement orders on the landlord's request.

Tragically, when the landlord arrived at the apartment on July 8 to enforce the court order, Humaira Asghar's dead body was found inside the flat.