Ukraine Signs Four Contracts Worth Over UAH 3B With Interceptor Drone Manufacturers Defense Minister
Accordingto the minister, three manufacturers were awarded contracts just yesterday.
"In total, we now have four contracts exceeding UAH 3 billion. We will continue scaling up these technologies," Shmyhal said.
He and First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a meeting with representatives from Brave1, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, drone manufacturers, and Ukraine's largest volunteer foundations.Read also: Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120B for defense next year
The discussions focused on equipping Ukrainian frontline troops with drones, with particular attention to interceptor drones capable of countering Russian Shahed-type UAVs.
"The president has tasked us with advancing this sector. We already have four government contracts with manufacturers. This week, we also held talks with major state-owned banks regarding loans for manufacturers backed by government guarantees," Shmyhal said.
Additionally, the Ministry of Defense is in talks with international partners to secure funding for the purchase of these interceptors. The first agreements have already been reached.
On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky, while introducing newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, stated that all available effective interceptor drones should be contracted this week.
Photos: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
