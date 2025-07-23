Ukrainian Defense Products Showcased At Major Defense Exhibition In Istanbul
The Ukrainian pavilion includes producers of UAVs, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles, weapons and gear, battlefield management systems, and other military innovations.
"Ukraine is currently at the forefront of advanced technologies because, unfortunately, we are engaged in active combat against a powerful adversary. Our soldiers are gaining this experience with their blood. Our advantage as defense manufacturers lies in the direct feedback we receive from frontline units. Understanding this, foreign clients are paying close attention to what our producers are developing - and to what might be relevant for the needs of their own countries," Goncharov said.
He added that Ukrainian defense products are drawing strong interest from defense ministries worldwide, making the NAUDI stand one of the most visited at the event.Read also: Shmyhal outlines key partner decisions following 29th Ramstein meeting
Founded in 2020, the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI) unites leading Ukrainian manufacturers of military and dual-use equipment, weapons, and ammunition. Its member companies are among the primary suppliers to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and other security and defense forces.
IDEF - the International Defense Industry Fair - is a globally recognized platform for showcasing defense and military technology. The exhibition brings together around 1,500 companies from over 50 countries.
IDEF-2025 is taking place in Istanbul from July 22 to 27. This year's exhibition features nearly 1,000 Turkish companies and more than 400 international firms. As many as 219 delegations from over 100 countries and international organizations are expected to attend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment