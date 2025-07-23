Ukrainian Defense Products Showcased At Major Defense Exhibition In Istanbul

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "Our stand features 17 Ukrainian defense industry companies. We strive to participate in all major defense exhibitions because it's vital for expanding production, building cooperation with partners, finding potential buyers, and exchanging expertise," Serhiy Goncharov, Executive Director of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), told Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian pavilion includes producers of UAVs, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles, weapons and gear, battlefield management systems, and other military innovations.

"Ukraine is currently at the forefront of advanced technologies because, unfortunately, we are engaged in active combat against a powerful adversary. Our soldiers are gaining this experience with their blood. Our advantage as defense manufacturers lies in the direct feedback we receive from frontline units. Understanding this, foreign clients are paying close attention to what our producers are developing - and to what might be relevant for the needs of their own countries," Goncharov said.

He added that Ukrainian defense products are drawing strong interest from defense ministries worldwide, making the NAUDI stand one of the most visited at the event.

Founded in 2020, the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI) unites leading Ukrainian manufacturers of military and dual-use equipment, weapons, and ammunition. Its member companies are among the primary suppliers to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and other security and defense forces.

IDEF - the International Defense Industry Fair - is a globally recognized platform for showcasing defense and military technology. The exhibition brings together around 1,500 companies from over 50 countries.

IDEF-2025 is taking place in Istanbul from July 22 to 27. This year's exhibition features nearly 1,000 Turkish companies and more than 400 international firms. As many as 219 delegations from over 100 countries and international organizations are expected to attend.